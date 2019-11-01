How Amazon is building its logistics empire

Amazon is doubling down on its logistics business. Hiring at warehouses is up tenfold compared to last year. The company is spending tens of billions of dollars on its quest to transition Prime to one-day shipping. And recent investments in delivery fleets confirm what third-party carriers like FedEx and UPS feared: When it comes to fulfilling its millions of daily orders, Amazon now sees itself as its most trusted partner.

In Quartz’s latest presentation, we show you Amazon’s vision for the future of logistics: automated warehouses, autonomous vehicles, and a decentralized network of last-mile delivery hubs. We also break down how the ecommerce giant has already reshaped retail and supply chain management.