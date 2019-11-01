Watch: Our call on India and its addiction to coal

Quartz senior reporter Akshat Rathi and science editor Katie Palmer examine whether India can wean itself off its dependence on coal and help the rest of the world avoid climate catastrophe. Among the questions they address are:

Why coal become so important to India in the first place

How big an issue it is for the world’s efforts to reduce emissions

What India is doing to balance its citizens’ growing demand for energy with the need to mitigate future climate change

