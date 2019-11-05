Watch: Our call on the science of talent

Quartz culture editor Oliver Staley and At Work editor Heather Landy explore the new science of talent assessment, which is evolving beyond the tests and interviews we’ve all come to rely on to recruit and promote employees. In this new paradigm, increasingly sophisticated tools and systems are used to identify the specific skills and qualities required for different jobs.
Drawing on a new Quartz series on this topic, Oliver and Heather dive into questions like:
- What are these new assessments, and how effective are they?
- Should we screen for empathy?
- What can we learn from how professional sports teams screen for talent?