Last month we unveiled a new homepage and app to better serve our loyal readers and members. At the core of that experience is a briefing of the day’s most important and interesting business news, along with perspectives from our journalists, members, and Pros.

We want the briefing to be increasingly relevant to you, so that you’ll keep coming back. To that end, starting today, readers in the United Kingdom will see a version of the briefing that’s specially tailored and written for them. Next month we’ll do the same for readers in India.

The UK and India editions of the briefing will include a mix of news and insights from those countries and the rest of the world. We’ll always make sure that globally relevant news is represented, no matter where you read Quartz.

When you come to QZ.com or open the Quartz app, we’ll automatically detect what country you’re in and serve the most relevant edition. On our website, you can always select a different edition through the navigation. In our app, you can change the edition in settings.

We’re also excited to announce that a new version of our Android app—with an all-new design, continually updated news briefings, and other new features—is coming next week.

As always, please send feedback to hi@qz.com. Thanks!