Is WeChat a problem for democracies?

This story is part of an ongoing series on how China is reshaping our world.

Like other social media platforms, WeChat is being used more and more by political parties around the world to appeal to potential voters.

Its reach is considerable. It’s the world’s fifth largest social media platform, and has over one billion monthly users globally. Owned by Chinese tech behemoth Tencent, the multifunctional app started out as a messaging tool and has since evolved into a major publishing platform, used by traditional news sites, individual bloggers and media startups.