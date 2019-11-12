It will take more than big fines to tame Big Tech

It’s not clear what should be done to tame Big Tech, but one thing is sure: Fines aren’t enough.

Since Europe started scrutinizing tech giants on competitive grounds with investigations of Microsoft in the 2000s, the European Commission has fined major tech companies a total of €12.1 billion ($13.3 billion) for competition reasons, according to a Quartz review of Commission announcements. The EU has the power to seek civil fines against companies for anticompetitive conduct, whereas in the US federal antitrust laws don’t currently provide for civil penalties.

The bulk of the EU fines have come in the past two years, under competition chief Margrethe Vestager, now in her second term at the Commission. Since 2017, the Commission has fined Facebook, Google, and Qualcomm a collective €9.6 billion for anticompetitive behavior. The single biggest fine was a €4.3 billion penalty issued to Google in July 2018 for “illegal restrictions” imposed on Android device manufacturers (Android being Google’s mobile operating system).