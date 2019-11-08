Skip to navigationSkip to content
Why Africa’s startup scene keeps making history

Member exclusive by Dasia Moore

African startups are on pace to set new records in 2019—just like they did last year. In 2018, African startups raised a historic $725 million. So far this year, top startups have already secured $699 million, according to data provided by GreenTec Capital Partners’ Maxem Bayen, who tracks African venture capital deals of over $1 million.

Quartz’s latest presentation breaks down how African founders and their investors are building a network of startups that spans industries and the continent. The presentation also introduces six startups worth knowing.

