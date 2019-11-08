Why Africa’s startup scene keeps making history

African startups are on pace to set new records in 2019—just like they did last year. In 2018, African startups raised a historic $725 million. So far this year, top startups have already secured $699 million, according to data provided by GreenTec Capital Partners’ Maxem Bayen, who tracks African venture capital deals of over $1 million.

Quartz’s latest presentation breaks down how African founders and their investors are building a network of startups that spans industries and the continent. The presentation also introduces six startups worth knowing.