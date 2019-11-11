The real hero of the sexist AppleCard saga has issued a statement

On Nov. 7, software engineer David Heinemeier Hansson reported on social media that AppleCard had offered him a higher spending limit than it did his wife, Jamie Heinemeier Hansson. Much higher, in fact—20 times higher. And as David noted on Twitter, although the couple has been married for years and had filed joint tax returns, and although Jamie had a better credit score than he did, his wife’s request for an increased credit limit was denied.

In the replies to his tweets, other AppleCard users claimed to have had similar experiences—husbands with arbitrarily high credit limits, wives with suspiciously low ones. The algorithm Apple and its credit partner, Goldman Sachs, used to assign applicants a credit limit must be sexist, they speculated. On Saturday (Nov. 9), the situation piqued the interest of the superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, who promised on Twitter to look into it.

Throughout the hubbub, there was one person whose voice was notably absent: Jamie. (She doesn’t appear to be on Twitter.) Though an admittedly private person, she wanted to set the record straight in her own words.

Today she published a statement on her husband’s website. Reading her words shows that the incident is, to her, both deeply personal and indicative of systemic injustices that women and many other groups face, in the financial system and beyond, including anywhere algorithms make important decisions.

We’ve published some excerpts here; read the statement in its entirety here.