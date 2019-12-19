Meet the Quartz UK Pros!

The Quartz Pros are some of our top thinkers and doers in business who regularly contribute a fresh perspective on the news. These leaders span multiple industries, perspectives, and experiences to bring personal and professional context behind the stories shaping the future of the global economy.

We’re thrilled to introduce our first round of Quartz UK Pros!

Join the conversation by downloading our app and becoming a member.

Allison Baum, investor, Trinity Ventures—Baum is a venture investor in the future of work with Trinity Ventures. Previously, she co-founded a global seed fund called Fresco Capital, where she made 70 investments across edtech, the future of work, and digital healthcare.

Azeem Azhar, entrepreneur, investor, adviser—Azhar runs the email newsletter Exponential View, which covers the societal implications of technology, and is senior advisor on artificial intelligence to the chief technology and innovation officer of Accenture.

Ben Hammersley, futurist—Before Hammersley decamped to the US, he worked for WIRED UK, the BBC, the European Commission, the UK government, and The Guardian, and he did it everywhere from Afghanistan to Beirut, Brussels to Milan. He now runs Hammersley Futures, a strategic-foresight agency.

Ben Wright, business editor, The Telegraph—Previously the city correspondent at The Wall Street Journal and editor of Financial News, Wright keeps tabs on the global economy for one of the world’s leading publications.

Benjamin J. Butler, founder, Emerging Future Institute—Butler is a futurist, writer, speaker, and member of the faculty of Futur/io, the European Institute of Exponential Technologies & Desirable Futures. A former finance executive, he divides his time between Hong Kong, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Bill Rylance, chairman, WATATAWA—Rylance leads a Singapore-based consulting firm representing clients like Bloomberg, BlackRock, Facebook, Olam, the Kuok Group, and Asia Pacific Resources International Limited. He is also international director of WE Communications, a Seattle-based global PR firm.

David Miliband, president and CEO, International Rescue Committee—From 2007 to 2010, Miliband was the 74th secretary of state for foreign affairs of the UK, driving advancements in human rights and representing the UK throughout the world. He was a member of parliament for South Shields from 2001 to 2013.

Elif Shafak, novelist—The British-Turkish novelist’s 17 books—including bestsellers The Bastard of Istanbul, The Forty Rules of Love, and Three Daughters of Eve—have been translated into 50 languages, and she is the most widely read female author in Turkey.

Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder, Body Data Space—The driving force behind an interactive design collective that positions the human body at the center of the digital debate, Boddington uses her performing-arts background to explore body-responsive technologies, personal data use, and AI.

Jamie Susskind, author, speaker, barrister—Author of the award-winning bestseller Future Politics: Living Together in a World Transformed by Tech, Susskind is also a speaker and practicing barrister. He’s a recent fellow of Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society.

Kim Paykel, program director, EYX—Paykel leads a team of overachievers who build new things and solve problems for EY and its clients. A speaker, photographer, and disruptor, Kim’s skills as an advisor have been sought after on three continents.

Malavika Jayaram, executive director, Digital Asia Hub—Jayaram practiced law at Allen & Overy, London, and was vice president and technology counsel at Citigroup. She is a faculty affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University.

Michelle Kennedy, founder and CEO, Peanut—Peanut is a social platform for women to connect and build community with one another, online and off. Previously, Kennedy was deputy CEO of social network Badoo as well as a corporate lawyer.

Richard Branson, founder, Virgin Group—Branson is chairman of Virgin Atlantic Airways and the founder of Virgin Records, which he recently sold for an unprecedented $1 billion. Famous for his daring entrepreneurial style, he oversees the Virgin Group, Ltd.

Rodrigo Davies, team lead, Strava Metro Group—Davies is a technologist who is passionate about modernizing government and building products. He leads the Strava Metro group, which empowers planners around the world with data to make transport accessible, safe, and efficient for everyone.

Wes Linden, author, consultant, business leader—Linden has spent the last two decades growing one of the most successful direct selling organisations in Europe. He provides insight into the mindset of success, personal development, marketing, the gig economy, and entrepreneurship.