How to talk to your spouse about money (without fighting)

It’s no secret that couples argue. Nearly half (41%) of American couples fight about loading the dishwasher alone. Money is a common source for arguments—31% of partnered adults say finances are a major issue in their relationships—which tend to be the nasty and divisive type. A family’s shared financial goals, such as retirement, moving to a bigger home, and paying kids’ college tuitions take a backseat to emotions and personal histories.

Why is it so hard to talk about money with someone you love? How can couples manage, discuss, and plan their financial futures with clear heads and serenity? Can financial compatibility be learned?