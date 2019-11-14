Skip to navigationSkip to content
CONFERENCE CALL

Watch: Our call on short sleepers

Member exclusive by Michael Tabb & Jacob Templin
Become a member to watch this video

Quartz video journalist Michael Tabb gets together with Jane Evans, the focus of his recent Exceptional Humans episode on people who hardly need any sleep and the scientists who study them. They discuss why some people need very little sleep, and what the rest of us might be able to learn from them.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in