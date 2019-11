Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have captured 10% of global markets’ $51.4 trillion in assets. The top five ETF issuers—including BlackRock and Vanguard—manage $3.8 trillion of these assets. More than 400 smaller investment management companies share the remaining $1.3 trillion.

The ETF explosion has impacted individual investors, financial management companies, and global markets. Quartz’s latest presentation for members breaks down how.