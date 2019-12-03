Santa Claus takes the protection of your personal data very seriously 

You better watch out

You better not cry

You better not pout

I’m telling you why

Santa Claus is coming to use third-party personal data for the purpose of providing the personalized product or service you have requested

He’s making a list

He’s checking it twice

He’s gonna find out

Who’s naughty or nice

Santa Claus is coming to use cookies to provide a faster website, to make logging in simpler, and to target the website content so that it is more suitable for the user

He sees you when you’re sleeping

He knows when you’re awake

He knows that the transmission of information over the internet is inherently insecure

So be good for goodness sake

So you better watch out

You better not cry

You better not pout

I’m telling you why

Santa Claus is coming to take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy and no transfer of your Personal Data will take place to an organization or a country unless there are adequate controls in place including the security of your data and other personal information

The kids in girl and boyland

Will have a jubilee, in whole or in part, in all media formats and channels now known or hereafter devised

They’re gonna build a toyland

All around the Christmas tree

So you better watch out

You better not cry

You better not pout

I’m telling you why

Santa Claus is coming to DISCLAIM ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY THEFT OR LOSS OF, UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OR DAMAGE TO, OR INTERCEPTION OF ANY DATA OR COMMUNICATIONS