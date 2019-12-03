Santa Claus takes the protection of your personal data very seriously 

You better watch out
You better not cry
You better not pout
I’m telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to use third-party personal data for the purpose of providing the personalized product or service you have requested
He’s making a list
He’s checking it twice
He’s gonna find out
Who’s naughty or nice
Santa Claus is coming to use cookies to provide a faster website, to make logging in simpler, and to target the website content so that it is more suitable for the user
He sees you when you’re sleeping
He knows when you’re awake
He knows that the transmission of information over the internet is inherently insecure
So be good for goodness sake
So you better watch out
You better not cry
You better not pout
I’m telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy and no transfer of your Personal Data will take place to an organization or a country unless there are adequate controls in place including the security of your data and other personal information
The kids in girl and boyland
Will have a jubilee, in whole or in part, in all media formats and channels now known or hereafter devised
They’re gonna build a toyland
All around the Christmas tree
So you better watch out
You better not cry
You better not pout
I’m telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to DISCLAIM ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY THEFT OR LOSS OF, UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OR DAMAGE TO, OR INTERCEPTION OF ANY DATA OR COMMUNICATIONS