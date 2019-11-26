What LVMH’s big wardrobe of brands looks like after acquiring Tiffany

French luxury goods group LVMH has a some shiny new jewelry. The Paris-based company behind Bulgari rings, Marc Jacobs shoes, Dior perfume, Zenith watches, Rihanna’s make-up line, and around 70 other luxury brands just bought Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion.
The deal, LVMH’s largest to date, doubles its existing watch and jewelry business, and bolsters its position as the world’s largest diversified luxury group, covering well-heeled shoppers from head-to-toe.
The company’s portfolio of brands also extends well beyond fashion, with a constellation of companies offering luxuries from champagne to resort vacations, upscale department stores, and custom-built yachts.
|Brand
|Year founded
|Type of business
|Acqua di Parma
|1916
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Ao Yun
|2013
|Wine and spirits
|Ardbeg
|1815
|Wine and spirits
|Belmond
|1976
|Hotels
|Belvedere
|1993
|Wine and spirits
|Benefit Cosmetics
|1976
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Berluti
|1895
|Fashion and leather goods
|Bodega Numanthia
|1998
|Wine and spirits
|Bulgari
|1884
|Watches and jewelry
|Cape Mentelle
|1970
|Wine and spirits
|Celine
|1945
|Fashion and leather goods
|Cha Ling
|2016
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Chandon Argentina
|1959
|Wine and spirits
|Chandon Australia
|1986
|Wine and spirits
|Chandon Brazil
|1973
|Wine and spirits
|Chandon California
|1973
|Wine and spirits
|Chandon China
|2013
|Wine and spirits
|Chandon India
|2014
|Wine and spirits
|Château Cheval Blanc
|1832
|Wine and spirits
|Château d’Yquem
|1593
|Wine and spirits
|Chaumet
|1780
|Watches and jewelry
|Cheval Blanc
|2006
|Hotels
|Cheval des Andes
|1999
|Wine and spirits
|Christian Dior
|1947
|Fashion and leather goods
|Clos des Lambrays
|1365
|Wine and spirits
|Clos19
|2017
|Wine and spirits
|Cloudy Bay
|1985
|Wine and spirits
|Connaissance des Arts
|1952
|Media
|Cova
|1817
|Restaurants
|DFS
|1960
|Retail
|Dom Pérignon
|1668
|Wine and spirits
|Emilio Pucci
|1947
|Fashion and leather goods
|Fendi
|1925
|Fashion and leather goods
|Fenty
|2019
|Fashion and leather goods
|Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
|2017
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Fred
|1936
|Watches and jewelry
|Fresh
|1991
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Givenchy
|1952
|Fashion and leather goods
|Givenchy Parfums
|1957
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Glenmorangie
|1843
|Wine and spirits
|Guerlain
|1828
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Hennessy
|1765
|Wine and spirits
|Hublot
|1980
|Watches and jewelry
|Investir
|1974
|Media
|Jardin d’Acclimatation
|1860
|Amusement Parks
|Kat Von D Beauty
|2008
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Kenzo
|1970
|Fashion and leather goods
|Kenzo Parfums
|1988
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Krug
|1843
|Wine and spirits
|La Grande Epicerie de Paris
|1923
|Retail
|La Samaritaine
|1870
|Retail, hotels, real estate
|Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche
|1852
|Retail
|Le Parisien
|1944
|Media
|Les Echos
|1908
|Media
|Loewe
|1846
|Fashion and leather goods
|Loro Piana
|1924
|Fashion and leather goods
|Louis Vuitton
|1854
|Fashion and leather goods
|Maison Francis Kurkdjian
|2009
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Make Up For Ever
|1984
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Marc Jacobs
|1984
|Fashion and leather goods
|Marc Jacobs Beauty
|2013
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Mercier
|1858
|Wine and spirits
|Moët & Chandon
|1743
|Wine and spirits
|Moynat
|1849
|Fashion and leather goods
|Newton Vineyard
|1977
|Wine and spirits
|Nicholas Kirkwood
|2004
|Fashion and leather goods
|Parfums Christian Dior
|1947
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Patou
|1914
|Fashion and leather goods
|Perfumes Loewe
|1972
|Perfumes and cosmetics
|Pink Shirtmaker
|1984
|Fashion and leather goods
|Radio Classique
|1983
|Media
|Rimowa
|1898
|Fashion and leather goods
|Royal Van Lent
|1849
|Yachts
|Ruinart
|1729
|Wine and spirits
|Sephora
|1969
|Retail
|Starboard Cruise Services
|1958
|Retail
|TAG Heuer
|1860
|Watches and jewelry
|Terrazas de los Andes
|1999
|Wine and spirits
|Tiffany and Co.
|1837
|Watches and jewelry
|Veuve Clicquot
|1772
|Wine and spirits
|Volcan de mi Tierra
|2017
|Wine and spirits
|Woodinville
|2010
|Wine and spirits
|Zenith
|1865
|Watches and jewelry