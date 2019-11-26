Skip to navigationSkip to content
BREAKFAST OF TIFFANY'S

What LVMH’s big wardrobe of brands looks like after acquiring Tiffany

By Daniel Wolfe

French luxury goods group LVMH has a some shiny new jewelry. The Paris-based company behind Bulgari rings, Marc Jacobs shoes, Dior perfume, Zenith watches, Rihanna’s make-up line, and around 70 other luxury brands just bought Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion.

The deal, LVMH’s largest to date, doubles its existing watch and jewelry business, and bolsters its position as the world’s largest diversified luxury group, covering well-heeled shoppers from head-to-toe.

The company’s portfolio of brands also extends well beyond fashion, with a constellation of companies offering luxuries from champagne to resort vacations, upscale department stores, and custom-built yachts.

BrandYear foundedType of business
Acqua di Parma1916Perfumes and cosmetics
Ao Yun2013Wine and spirits
Ardbeg1815Wine and spirits
Belmond1976Hotels
Belvedere1993Wine and spirits
Benefit Cosmetics1976Perfumes and cosmetics
Berluti1895Fashion and leather goods
Bodega Numanthia1998Wine and spirits
Bulgari1884Watches and jewelry
Cape Mentelle1970Wine and spirits
Celine1945Fashion and leather goods
Cha Ling2016Perfumes and cosmetics
Chandon Argentina1959Wine and spirits
Chandon Australia1986Wine and spirits
Chandon Brazil1973Wine and spirits
Chandon California1973Wine and spirits
Chandon China2013Wine and spirits
Chandon India2014Wine and spirits
Château Cheval Blanc1832Wine and spirits
Château d’Yquem1593Wine and spirits
Chaumet1780Watches and jewelry
Cheval Blanc2006Hotels
Cheval des Andes1999Wine and spirits
Christian Dior1947Fashion and leather goods
Clos des Lambrays1365Wine and spirits
Clos192017Wine and spirits
Cloudy Bay1985Wine and spirits
Connaissance des Arts1952Media
Cova1817Restaurants
DFS1960Retail
Dom Pérignon1668Wine and spirits
Emilio Pucci1947Fashion and leather goods
Fendi1925Fashion and leather goods
Fenty2019Fashion and leather goods
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna2017Perfumes and cosmetics
Fred1936Watches and jewelry
Fresh1991Perfumes and cosmetics
Givenchy1952Fashion and leather goods
Givenchy Parfums1957Perfumes and cosmetics
Glenmorangie1843Wine and spirits
Guerlain1828Perfumes and cosmetics
Hennessy1765Wine and spirits
Hublot1980Watches and jewelry
Investir1974Media
Jardin d’Acclimatation1860Amusement Parks
Kat Von D Beauty2008Perfumes and cosmetics
Kenzo1970Fashion and leather goods
Kenzo Parfums1988Perfumes and cosmetics
Krug1843Wine and spirits
La Grande Epicerie de Paris1923Retail
La Samaritaine1870Retail, hotels, real estate
Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche1852Retail
Le Parisien1944Media
Les Echos1908Media
Loewe1846Fashion and leather goods
Loro Piana1924Fashion and leather goods
Louis Vuitton1854Fashion and leather goods
Maison Francis Kurkdjian2009Perfumes and cosmetics
Make Up For Ever1984Perfumes and cosmetics
Marc Jacobs1984Fashion and leather goods
Marc Jacobs Beauty2013Perfumes and cosmetics
Mercier1858Wine and spirits
Moët & Chandon1743Wine and spirits
Moynat1849Fashion and leather goods
Newton Vineyard1977Wine and spirits
Nicholas Kirkwood2004Fashion and leather goods
Parfums Christian Dior1947Perfumes and cosmetics
Patou1914Fashion and leather goods
Perfumes Loewe1972Perfumes and cosmetics
Pink Shirtmaker1984Fashion and leather goods
Radio Classique1983Media
Rimowa1898Fashion and leather goods
Royal Van Lent1849Yachts
Ruinart1729Wine and spirits
Sephora1969Retail
Starboard Cruise Services1958Retail
TAG Heuer1860Watches and jewelry
Terrazas de los Andes1999Wine and spirits
Tiffany and Co.1837Watches and jewelry
Veuve Clicquot1772Wine and spirits
Volcan de mi Tierra2017Wine and spirits
Woodinville2010Wine and spirits
Zenith1865Watches and jewelry