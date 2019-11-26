What LVMH’s big wardrobe of brands looks like after acquiring Tiffany

French luxury goods group LVMH has a some shiny new jewelry. The Paris-based company behind Bulgari rings, Marc Jacobs shoes, Dior perfume, Zenith watches, Rihanna’s make-up line, and around 70 other luxury brands just bought Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion.

The deal, LVMH’s largest to date, doubles its existing watch and jewelry business, and bolsters its position as the world’s largest diversified luxury group, covering well-heeled shoppers from head-to-toe.

The company’s portfolio of brands also extends well beyond fashion, with a constellation of companies offering luxuries from champagne to resort vacations, upscale department stores, and custom-built yachts.