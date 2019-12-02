Learn the lyrics and dance steps for the Chilean feminist anthem spreading around the world

Last month, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, dozens of women gathered outside the supreme court building in Santiago, Chile—a country now beset by popular uprisings against inequality—for a feminist flash mob.

Organized by a local feminist collective, the performance was titled “Un violador en tu camino” (“A rapist in your way”). The song and accompanying dance takes on the patriarchy as the cause both of violence against women and the victim shaming that often comes after. “Y la culpa no era mía, ni dónde estaba, ni cómo vestía,” they sang (“and the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed”).

The choice of location wasn’t accidental: Only about 8% of all rapes in Chile end up with a conviction. The chant deliberately addressed the failure of the justice system to protect women. To double down on this, the lyrics of the chant quote a stanza in a Chilean police anthem, which says, “Sleep calmly, innocent girl/

Without worrying about the bandit/For over your smiling, sweet dreams/watches your loving cop.”

The group, LASTESIS, organized a previous intervención, as they call the performances, in Valparaíso on Nov. 21. That event was inspired by the work of renowned Latin American feminist and professor Rita Laura Segato. Her thinking, the group said, moved them to create a flash mob that would show rape not just as a crime against an individual woman, but the expression of a larger social issue.

The protest has since spread outside of Chile. In Mexico City, a square full of women of all ages, some of them blindfolded, joined a similar flash mob on Nov. 29.

Public performances of the song have also been held in other cities, including Bogotá, Madrid, Barcelona, London, and Paris.

If you want to organize the next flash mob, below are the song’s lyrics, with dance steps annotated. There is some room for creativity, too: Women in Mexico, for instance, used the left arm instead of right; in Paris, the crowd pumped their fist in the air. So long as the group is coordinated, it’s bound to be a success. The English translation of the lyrics is at the bottom.

Un violador en tu camino

A rapist in your way (English translation)