How the massive scale of SoftBank’s Vision Fund helps—and hurts—its investments

With nearly $100 billion in capital, SoftBank’s Vision Fund is the world’s largest tech investing fund. But in recent months, bigger has not proven to be better, and a series of scandals and shortcomings have left SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son “embarrassed and flustered,” according to his interview with Nikkei Asian Review.

Quartz’s latest presentation takes a close look at the Vision Fund’s massive scale, unicorn-packed portfolio, and recent challenges—from WeWork’s failed IPO to SoftBank’s struggle to attract investors for a second Vision Fund.