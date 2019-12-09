Skip to navigationSkip to content
CONFERENCE CALL

Watch: Our call on the transformation economy

Member exclusive by Jenni Avins & Oliver Staley for The transformation economy
Become a member to watch this video

Quartz lifestyle correspondent Jenni Avins and culture and lifestyle editor Oliver Staley discuss the transformation economy—the trend toward selling customers a better version of themselves.

Among the topics they discuss:

  • How the transformation economy differs from the experience economy.
  • Whether customers are really willing to pay for a “life changing” cup of coffee.
  • How “transformation” extends beyond health and wellness, and what it means for business models in consulting and higher education.
  • The Esalen Institute’s role at the center of the transformation economy.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in