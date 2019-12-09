Watch: Our call on the transformation economy

Quartz lifestyle correspondent Jenni Avins and culture and lifestyle editor Oliver Staley discuss the transformation economy—the trend toward selling customers a better version of themselves.
Among the topics they discuss:
- How the transformation economy differs from the experience economy.
- Whether customers are really willing to pay for a “life changing” cup of coffee.
- How “transformation” extends beyond health and wellness, and what it means for business models in consulting and higher education.
- The Esalen Institute’s role at the center of the transformation economy.