Watch: Our call on the ongoing Trump impeachment inquiry

Quartz senior reporter for law and politics Ephrat Livni and geopolitics editor Peter Gelling talk about the ongoing Trump impeachment inquiry.
Among the topics they discuss:
- A review of the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing (Dec. 4)
- The “smoking gun” of the impeachment inquiry that has been public for months.
- Why we shouldn’t talk about impeachment as if it were a criminal proceeding.
- Whether the Supreme Court’s decision to hear or not to hear two cases on Trump’s taxes will affect impeachment.