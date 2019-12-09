Skip to navigationSkip to content
Watch: Our call on the ongoing Trump impeachment inquiry

Member exclusive by Ephrat Livni & Pete Gelling
Quartz senior reporter for law and politics Ephrat Livni and geopolitics editor Peter Gelling talk about the ongoing Trump impeachment inquiry.

Among the topics they discuss:

  • A review of the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing (Dec. 4)
  • The “smoking gun” of the impeachment inquiry that has been public for months.
  • Why we shouldn’t talk about impeachment as if it were a criminal proceeding.
  • Whether the Supreme Court’s decision to hear or not to hear two cases on Trump’s taxes will affect impeachment.

