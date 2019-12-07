Impossible Foods ranks fourth among America’s fastest growing brands

In just a year, one of America’s leading plant-based burger companies doubled the size of its customer base, and in the process became one of the fastest growing brands in the nation.

Impossible Foods ranks fourth on a list of the fastest growing brands in 2019, according to a new report (pdf) published by Morning Consult, which tracks the growth of companies by conducting thousands of surveys a day. Impossible Foods was topped only by DoorDash, White Claw, and Postmates.

In the case of Impossible Foods, its name became more recognizable after the company inked a deal in April with fast-food chain Burger King, getting on the menu boards in thousands of its locations.

Among all adults, the percentage who say they are inclined to buy the company’s plant-based burger increased from 8% in September 2018 to 15% in September 2019, with an outsized amount of interest from people earning more than $100,000 per year.

In all, about 35% of adults in the US say they are familiar with the brand.

The report wasn’t entirely rosy, though. In a top-10 list breakdown of the most recognizable brands by generation, the plant-based burger maker didn’t register with Gen Z (people born between 1996-2010). It scored highest with boomers, or people generally between the ages of 55 and 73. In ranked lower for millennials than it did for those in Gen X, too. Ideally, a company looking to sustained growth wants to be high on the radar of younger generations.