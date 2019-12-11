Venture capital pioneer Alan Patricof started his current firm, Greycroft Partners, in 2006 with one mandate: All investments should touch the internet or mobile devices. Today, the firm has offices in New York and Los Angeles and more than $1 billion under management, including investments in digital media companies Axios, The Skimm, and, formerly, The Huffington Post.

Media and tech have defined much of Patricof’s long career; in 1967 he invested in New York Magazine, and in the decades after he helped build Apple, AOL, and Audible. In a video interview with Quartz at Work editor Heather Landy, Patricof shares where his investment ideas originate, why he plans to double down on podcasting, and, at 85, how much longer he intends to keep going.