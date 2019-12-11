WeWork will lay off more than 400 employees in New York

When WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann lost his job, he walked away with a billion-dollar exit package. Many of his former employees aren’t so lucky.

In late November, WeWork said it would lay off around 2,400 employees, or nearly 20% of its global staff. This followed a failed IPO and steep decline in the company’s valuation. The job cuts will include 414 employees in New York state, out of a total of nearly 900, according to a notice WeWork filed with the state. The New York layoffs are expected to occur in late February 2020, with roughly 260 employees offered transitional jobs at a third-party vendor.

The majority of the New York cuts—nearly 250 jobs—are planned for 85 Broad Street, a high rise formerly occupied by Goldman Sachs in New York City’s Financial District. WeWork rents out five floors in the building, with assigned desks starting at $560 a month and private offices at $840 a month. Rise by We, the luxury gym WeWork opened in 2017, also operates out of 85 Broad Street.

New York City is home to WeWork’s corporate headquarters and one of its biggest markets.

WeWork declined to comment.

The dramatic unraveling of WeWork—or The We Company, as it is now known—began in August after it filed to go public. The filing revealed a raft of curious and troubling dealings at the company, then valued by private investors at $47 billion. A month later, WeWork pushed out Neumann and pulled its IPO. Its valuation crashed to $8 billion. SoftBank, WeWork’s biggest investor, swooped in with a $10 billion rescue deal and installed its own executive, former Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, as WeWork’s executive chairman. Neumann’s final exit package included a $185 million “consulting contract.”

Layoffs were immediately put on the table. “Are there going to be layoffs? Yes. How many? I don’t know. It’s day one,” Claure told WeWork staff at an all-hands meeting in October. “We’re going to make sure that they leave with dignity, that we’re taking proper care of them, and that we’re rewarding them for them having taken a chance on WeWork.” The day after WeWork announced it would lay off 2,400 people, Claure was spotted dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City.

WeWork’s global job cuts will also include 169 employees in San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle reported yesterday.