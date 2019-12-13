The stars, teams, and investors turning esports into big business

Tens of millions of viewers are tuning in to watch other people play video games competitively, and it’s becoming big business. Global esports revenue is expected to reach $1.1 billion for 2019, according to a report by Newzoo, a gaming analytics firm—mostly from advertising and sponsorships. As esports becomes more popular, it is creating a new kind of sports star, and both the gaming industry and professional sports franchises have taken notice.

Quartz’s latest presentation unpacks the rise of esports, charting its rise from a novelty in the early 1980s to a billion-dollar business today. We cover how esports teams and players make money, as well as which games are most popular.