Skip to navigationSkip to content
photo: unsplash/harpal singh, design: quartz/alicia gearty
QUARTZ PRESENTS

The stars, teams, and investors turning esports into big business

Member exclusive by Walter Frick

Tens of millions of viewers are tuning in to watch other people play video games competitively, and it’s becoming big business. Global esports revenue is expected to reach $1.1 billion for 2019, according to a report by Newzoo, a gaming analytics firm—mostly from advertising and sponsorships. As esports becomes more popular, it is creating a new kind of sports star, and both the gaming industry and professional sports franchises have taken notice.

Quartz’s latest presentation unpacks the rise of esports, charting its rise from a novelty in the early 1980s to a billion-dollar business today. We cover how esports teams and players make money, as well as which games are most popular.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in