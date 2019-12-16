The players tackling the business world’s complex relationship with water

Tackling the challenges of the business and investment world’s complex relationship with water isn’t easy, but it’s getting more popular. Over the past two decades, a number of advisors, experts, and would-be influencers has crowded into the space to aid and pressure corporate leaders on water management. Here are some of the key groups and players.

The NGOs

Non-governmental organizations, most of them focused on some variation of sustainability, have set corporations firmly in their sights. They’ve devised various ways to help companies identify and manage water-related risks and partnered with them to address local watershed issues. What they really want is for companies to pressure governments for better local watershed management. They’re nothing if not persistent. If you’re a multinational that uses much water, you probably encounter them.