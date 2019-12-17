Skip to navigationSkip to content
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Conservative Party event following the results of the general election in London, Britain
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
White men win again — but not nearly as much as before
REPRESENTATION MATTERS

The UK’s new parliament is its most diverse ever

By Amanda Shendruk

The UK’s general election last week was decisive. It marked a significant win for the Conservatives, a straight-forward path for Brexit, and a resounding denunciation of the Labour party’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

Lost in the post-election commotion however, was another decisive statement: parliament now has a historic number of women, ethnic minorities, and LGBTQ members.

The new parliament has 63 non-white members, up from 52; 220 women, an increase of nine over the last parliament; and 50 who are openly LGBTQ, three more than last time.

For more specifics, select demographics below to see how this parliament is different from the last.