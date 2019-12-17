The UK’s new parliament is its most diverse ever

The UK’s general election last week was decisive. It marked a significant win for the Conservatives, a straight-forward path for Brexit, and a resounding denunciation of the Labour party’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

Lost in the post-election commotion however, was another decisive statement: parliament now has a historic number of women, ethnic minorities, and LGBTQ members.

The new parliament has 63 non-white members, up from 52; 220 women, an increase of nine over the last parliament; and 50 who are openly LGBTQ, three more than last time.

For more specifics, select demographics below to see how this parliament is different from the last.