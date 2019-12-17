Reading this in incognito? We’ve got your privacy-conscious gift guide

Some of this year’s hottest “smart” gifts would land like a lump of coal with your privacy-conscious friends.

Instead of gifting home assistants or DNA kits, which will then gift private information to data-driven companies, here are some presents that ensure those friends will feel seen. (Or, rather, not seen.)

A new email service. Though Google has stopped reading your emails for ads in Gmail, it does scan it for other purposes. Services like Fastmail and ProtonMail don’t have ads at all and are smaller, more independent businesses. Fastmail costs about $40/yr and ProtonMail costs $48/yr, but also has a free tier. (ProtonMail also offers additional encryption, but that’s only useful if both the sender and the receiver use ProtonMail.) Keep in mind that Google does have extensive security resources to protect Gmail from, say, hackers, so that might represent a tradeoff. Shopping guide: Gift cards aren’t available, so you’d be better off paying for the subscription directly, or giving cash plus the signup url.

If needling your privacy-minded friend or family member is your aim, how about an online influence campaign just for them?

Online subliminal messaging. A sibling or another variety of frenemy might appreciate your attempt to creep them out. Try Spinner, a service that lets you target, say, your parents with ads all around the web, ensuring they see 180 suggestions—as if by chance—that, for instance, they should get a dog. You can also set up a custom set of links you want your frenemy to see. The service works just like ads reminding you of a pair of shoes, and your target must click a special link … which might be tricky to pull off.

Gag or no gag, here are some creepy gifts to avoid: