Is fintech overhyped or understated?

In the first three quarters of 2019, fintech startups received $24.6 billion in funding. The sector’s unicorns—58 companies including the likes of China’s Ant Financial, the US’s Stripe, and Germany’s N26—are valued at a combined $213.5 billion. Fintech went from being virtually unheard of a decade ago to capturing the interest of both venture capitalists and the public.

Quartz’s latest presentation walks you through the fintech boom: the hype surrounding these new financial services platforms and the evidence that they are disrupting traditional banking.