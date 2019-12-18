Skip to navigationSkip to content

Because China // s02 e07

Hong Kong is showing the world how to protest anonymously in an era of mass surveillance

Member exclusive by Nikhil Sonnad & Isabelle Niu in Hong Kong and Barcelona, Spain

This story is part of an ongoing series on how China is reshaping our world.

It’s harder than ever to be anonymous. Modern life is lived on the internet, and the internet is increasingly centralized in the hands of national governments and a few prominent tech companies.

All that has made it more difficult to express dissent, online and off. Protesters facing threats of arrest or doxxing can no longer rely on mainstream platforms. Facebook requires users to register with their real names. On WeChat, users must provide a phone number, which is tied to their government ID. Police or political adversaries can collate public posts from places like Twitter and Reddit to identify otherwise anonymous users.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

The rest of our Because China series

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in