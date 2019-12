Where does the time go?

As we turn the page on yet another year, and another decade (!), it’s only natural to think about the passage of time. Are we really spending it the way we want to? Can we tame it? Get more of it? At least not feel like we have so little of it?

“What defines us in our lives is how we choose to spend our time,” says software engineer and former Facebook executive Tim Campos. He now runs a calendar-management app company so he may be biased—but that doesn’t make him wrong.