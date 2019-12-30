How to overcome distractions at work

Good productivity requires both forethought and follow-through. If that sounds daunting, consider the power of technology to help us manage both.

There are all kinds of apps available now to help you plan, hack, and track your workday. That’s on the forethought side. And on the follow-though side, one of the biggest roadblocks has all but disappeared. “It used to be that I couldn’t do what I said I was going to do because I didn’t know how to do it,” says author and angel investor Nir Eyal. “Today that’s not really an excuse anymore. If you don’t know, you Google it.”

What we haven’t addressed is the flip side to figuring out how to do more, which is figuring out how to do less. Or, as Eyal puts it, “We haven’t learned how to stop getting distracted.”