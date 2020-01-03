The future of the global video streaming war

2020 is already the year of the streaming wars. On-demand video streaming is a $24 billion industry. More than 150 million people worldwide subscribe to Netflix alone. And newcomers like Disney+ and AppleTV+ are racing to catch up. Just over a decade after Netflix launched its “Watch Now” option in 2007 and revolutionized traditional television and film, the age of Big Streaming is here.

Quartz’s latest presentation walks you through the history of video streaming and introduces four major changes that are already transforming the young industry.