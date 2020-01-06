A home for aging Indian parents of Bay Area professionals offers a new model for senior living

American-style retirement homes are ever-so-slowly catching on in India, where norms have long held that elderly parents will be cared for by their adult children.

As it happens, senior housing and nursing homes catering to Indian Americans are likewise popping up in the US. One example is Priya Living, a small chain that opened its first residence in 2013 in the San Francisco Bay Area and has since launched two other properties close to Silicon Valley. Many residents have children who work at Facebook, Apple, or Google, among other firms, says founder Arun Paul, but “there is some diversity.”

Priya is also months away from welcoming tenants in Los Angeles and has identified another 13 cities in the US and Canada for future development.