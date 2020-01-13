A toolkit for understanding the biggest issues in accounting

Accounting and auditing can be arcane, hard-to-understand fields, where there are specialties within specialties and even the simplest of developments can require intricate explanations. The people, websites, and other sources listed here are among those that cover and explain these matters best and can help keep you up to date with news and insights on what’s happening. (Some of these links may require a subscription to access.)

People

Francine McKenna, a former reporter for MarketWatch who also has 20-plus years of experience at Big Four accounting firms, is one of the best and most widely followed writers and commentators about accounting and auditing. She just started a new online newsletter featuring her work, The Dig.