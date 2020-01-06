Skip to navigationSkip to content
Getty Images/fotografixx
Just people.
LETTER FROM A HOME

Senior living is starting to look like millennial living

Member exclusive by Lila MacLellan for The birth of geriatric cool

On the day we moved my mother into an assisted-living facility, the only reason I was able to tell her that she would see her home again was because I honestly believed it.

Over breakfast that morning, as she made her ritual tea in her own kitchen, she looked at the boxes and suitcases my sister and I had packed and repeatedly sought reassurance about our plans. “But I’ll be coming back eventually, right?” she asked.

“I hope so,” I told her, careful not to overpromise. “That’s the plan,” I said the next time she asked.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

The rest of our guide to The birth of geriatric cool

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in