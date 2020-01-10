How cloud computing will power innovation in 2020

Cloud computing is so commonplace that it is easy to overlook. But behind music streaming, Internet-of-Things connectivity, and countless other innovations is the cloud. The ubiquity of cloud computing has created a $200 billion cloud services industry dominated by big tech names like Amazon and Microsoft, along with software companies on the rise like Salesforce and Workday.

Quartz’s latest presentation tells you everything you need to know about the cloud services industry and how it will keep driving innovation in 2020 and beyond.