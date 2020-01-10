Skip to navigationSkip to content
DESIGN: ALICIA GEARTY/QUARTZ; PHOTOS: AARON GUZMAN AND TAYLOR VICK/UNSPLASH
QUARTZ PRESENTS

How cloud computing will power innovation in 2020

Member exclusive by Dasia Moore

Cloud computing is so commonplace that it is easy to overlook. But behind music streaming, Internet-of-Things connectivity, and countless other innovations is the cloud. The ubiquity of cloud computing has created a $200 billion cloud services industry dominated by big tech names like Amazon and Microsoft, along with software companies on the rise like Salesforce and Workday.

Quartz’s latest presentation tells you everything you need to know about the cloud services industry and how it will keep driving innovation in 2020 and beyond.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in