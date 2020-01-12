A timeline of the Ukraine plane crash and Iran’s conflicting statements

Sometimes it’s not the deed but the coverup. Demonstrators in Tehran are calling for accountability after Iranian officials admitted shooting down an Ukrainian jetliner, killing everyone aboard, reversing their initial denials.

Protesters are questioning the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ competence and urging the resignation of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader. It follows a fraught 10-day period that began when US president Donald Trump ordered a rocket strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, ratcheting up tensions and likely putting the country’s missile defense systems on high alert: