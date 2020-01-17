Meat alternatives are the future of food

Barclays predicts the meat alternatives market will be worth $140 billion by 2030, about 14% of the current value of the global meat industry. Public interest and private sector investment in meat alternatives are soaring, and food startups are responding with ever-more sophisticated products—including bleeding, meatless burgers and chicken nuggets made of meat grown in a lab.

Quartz’s latest presentation is your guide to the future of meat—from the startups pioneering plant-based proteins and cell-cultured meat to the forces behind the global shift in meat consumption.