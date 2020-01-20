Skip to navigationSkip to content
A gamer at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3)
REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Put down that video game and pick up a book… about video games.
TOOLKIT

The books, people, and podcasts to help you gamify your life

Member exclusive by Mary Pilon for Gaming's next level

If you want to keep up with the gaming industry and how it’s influencing other aspects of our lives, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a toolkit of resources to read, watch, listen to, and follow in order to better understand how games are changing the world.

Recommended reading… 

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

The rest of our guide to Gaming's next level

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in