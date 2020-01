All the companies tied to Isabel dos Santos

The Luanda Leaks is an investigation into the empire of Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of Angola’s former president. The leaks included more than 700,000 emails, contracts and other documents. More than 120 journalists in 20 countries have spent more than eight months combing through the files, which reveal how dos Santos siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars in public money out of one of the poorest countries on the planet.

The documents also show how a cohort of Western consultants, accountants, and other professional services companies profited from her empire, and helped legitimize it. The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa, a Paris-based advocacy and legal group, originally passed the leaked files to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). ICIJ then shared the files with reporters from 36 news organizations, including Quartz.

Dos Santos or her husband have owned a stake in all the companies below, according to the leaked files and public records. For more detailed information, see ICIJ’s spreadsheet. Read Quartz’s Luanda Leaks reporting here.