The confidential list of everyone attending the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

From Goldman Sachs bankers to United Nations bureaucrats, delegates have descended on Davos, Switzerland, for the 2020 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The conference, now in its 50th year, is a perennial draw for the world’s most powerful people to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy—or at least make them feel like that’s what they’re doing.

The WEF has publicized the attendees to varying degrees in recent years. At times it has kept the list private, released it in full, or released it while excluding certain groups of people.