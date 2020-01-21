Skip to navigationSkip to content

Davos 2020

News, analysis, and gossip from the premier annual gathering of the global elite.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Protecting the participants.
LEAKED INFORMATION

The confidential list of everyone attending the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

Member exclusive by David Yanofsky

From Goldman Sachs bankers to United Nations bureaucrats, delegates have descended on Davos, Switzerland, for the 2020 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The conference, now in its 50th year, is a perennial draw for the world’s most powerful people to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy—or at least make them feel like that’s what they’re doing.

The WEF has publicized the attendees to varying degrees in recent years. At times it has kept the list private, released it in full, or released it while excluding certain groups of people.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in