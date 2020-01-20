What we know so far about China’s coronavirus outbreak

From our Obsession

A mysterious new virus that was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread to two other domestic cities and three countries is raising fears of an epidemic like the deadly SARS outbreak that hit the region nearly two decades ago.

What caused the outbreak?

The first suspected cases were reported on Dec. 31, 2019, in Wuhan, but it was not immediately clear what was behind the pneumonia outbreak. A wholesale fish and live animal market was suspected to be connected with the cases. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that “we cannot exclude the possibility of limited human-to-human transmission.”

Days later, Chinese authorities identified the cause of the disease as a coronavirus, a family of viruses that cause less serious diseases like the common cold, but also more lethal diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS. Chinese authorities have so far reported that laboratory tests ruled out SARS and MERS as the cause.

How many cases have been reported so far?

Chinese authorities today reported a sharp jump in the number of cases, announcing the discovery of 136 new infections over the weekend in Wuhan alone. In addition, the disease has spread for the first time to two other mainland Chinese cities. Beijing confirmed two cases, and the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, which lies next to Hong Kong, confirmed it had one case. This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to more than 200.

But some researchers think that number is a huge underestimation. By running a statistical analysis and extrapolating from the presence of overseas cases, a report published last week by Imperial College London’s infectious disease research center estimated that the number of infections in Wuhan should be in the range of some 1,700 cases—more than eight times the current reported total of 198 cases in the city.

Three people have so far died from illnesses caused by the new virus—all in Wuhan, a major transport hub of 11 million residents.

Where are the cases outside China?

Last week, Japan confirmed one case and Thailand two. South Korea also reported its first case today. In each of the four cases detected outside China so far, the patients had travelled from Wuhan.

Have travel restrictions been put into place?

China has not announced any travel restrictions in response to the outbreak. The WHO is not currently recommending any travel or trade restrictions.

Some airports have begun screening travellers. The Wuhan airport has installed temperature checkpoints at the entrance of its main terminal and all passengers will be checked, with those found to have fevers to be placed under quarantine. Hong Kong’s airport has also been screening travelers with temperature checks. In Thailand, arrivals in Bangkok, Phuket, and other popular tourist hubs will be screened. In the US, officials are screening passengers arriving from Wuhan at New York’s JFK airport, as well as airports in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

What are the symptoms of someone infected with the coronavirus, and is there a treatment?

The clinical signs and symptoms reported are mainly fever, cough, tightness of the chest, and difficulty with breathing. Some patient chest scans have also shown lungs inflamed and filled with fluid, according to the WHO.

Being a novel coronavirus, there is no vaccine—developing one can take a number of years. In addition, coronaviruses are notoriously hard to treat because they are effective at evading the human immune system.

What has China said so far?

The National Health Commission, in its first statement since the start of the outbreak, said yesterday that the new coronavirus is “still preventable and controllable” and promised to step up monitoring during Lunar New Year, the country’s busiest travel season when tens of millions criss-cross the nation to return home for the holidays.