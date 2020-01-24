How batteries will power the future

Batteries are on track to overtake fossil fuels as the primary way we power the world. The industry’s four giants—Panasonic, CATL, BYD, and LG Chem—bring in a combined $100 billion in annual revenue, and RMI reports that the first half of 2019 saw $1.4 billion in battery technology investment. But if batteries are going to power the future, they need to get more advanced, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly. Fast.

Quartz’s latest presentation explains why batteries are key to a greener future and walks you through the challenges that stand in the way of making that promise a reality.