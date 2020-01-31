The future of sleep

Some 470 startups exist to sell you better sleep. Sleep aids are now a $70 billion industry, and “sleep health” companies—those that fall outside of traditional medical and pharmaceutical sleep aids—bring in $30-40 billion on their own. Casper, an online mattress startup and star of the new sleep industry, is making plans to go public. How did Casper and its peers manage to monetize a basic function of life? And why are consumers buying in?

