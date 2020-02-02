How to watch Super Bowl 54 live and for free, wherever you are

Tonight is the night: Super Bowl 54 is happening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL championship.

If you have cable, you may have already staked out your spot on the couch. But even if you don’t, there’s no need to miss even an instant of the big game—or its half-time show.

When does the Super Bowl start?

The broadcast begins at 6:30pm ET, or 3:30pm PT, with kickoff starting shortly after. Watching from overseas? That’s 11:30pm in the UK and 10:30am on Monday, Feb. 3 in Sydney, Australia. (The Fox NFL Kickoff starts at 2pm ET, for those who just can’t get enough.)

What network is the Super Bowl on?

Fox is the network with the official rights to the Big Game, as it’s often called. If you’re watching on a regular TV, all you need to do is find your local channel.

How to watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV

If you haven’t already, download the Fox Sports, Fox Now, or the NFL app, then log in with your TV provider. This will work on most streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Samsung TVs, Roku, Xbox One, Fire TV, Android TV, and Google Chromecast. Bonus: You’ll get crystal clear 4K HDR, providing you have a sufficiently powerful internet connection and a 4K-ready device.

The Super Bowl is also available through any streaming service that has Fox bundled in. (Careful, this varies by region.) Some of these have free trials for first-time users:

How to watch the Super Bowl on your phone or tablet

The game can be streamed for free via:

The Fox Sports app for iOS and Android

The Fox Now app for iOS and Android

The Fox Deportes app for iOS and Android (Spanish broadcast)

The Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android

The NFL app for iOS and Android

Foxsports.com on a browser

(Make sure your device is up-to-date: iPhones or iPads must be running iOS 11 or above, while an Android phone or tablet must use Android 5.1 or above.)

How to watch the Super Bowl on your computer

It couldn’t be easier! Stream Super Bowl 54 for free at Foxsports.com.

How to watch the Super Bowl from overseas

A VPN is the easiest way to stream the Super Bowl from another country. Otherwise, check the NFL website for regional broadcasts—it’s at the bottom of the page, after “Show All Countries.”