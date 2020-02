What will the next decade look like for venture capital? The VC industry had different drivers over the past five decades—from defense in the 1970s to PCs in the 1980s to dotcom in the 1990s to cloud in the 2000s and mobile in the 2010s. The nature of VC firms has also changed dramatically from small partnerships to large, multi-billion dollar institutions.

We see eight trends that will shape the next decade of venture.

Growth