Skip to navigationSkip to content
DESIGN: QUARTZ/ALICIA GEARTY. PHOTO: UNSPLASH/RICARDO GOMEZ ANGEL
QUARTZ PRESENTS

How Microsoft keeps reinventing itself

Dasia Moore
Member exclusive by Dasia Moore for The new Microsoft

At 45 years old, Microsoft seems to just be getting started. After struggling to keep its footing in a changing tech industry in the late 2000s and 2010s, the company is regaining momentum. In 2019, it reached a $1 trillion market cap, a status it shares with just five other publicly traded companies—Saudi Aramco, Apple, PetroChina, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Quartz’s latest presentation takes you inside Microsoft’s ongoing reinvention—from its transition to a services-based revenue model to its emergence as a leader in cloud computing.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in