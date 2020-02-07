How Microsoft keeps reinventing itself

At 45 years old, Microsoft seems to just be getting started. After struggling to keep its footing in a changing tech industry in the late 2000s and 2010s, the company is regaining momentum. In 2019, it reached a $1 trillion market cap, a status it shares with just five other publicly traded companies—Saudi Aramco, Apple, PetroChina, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Quartz’s latest presentation takes you inside Microsoft’s ongoing reinvention—from its transition to a services-based revenue model to its emergence as a leader in cloud computing.