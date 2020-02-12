Skip to navigationSkip to content

RISK // insurance is magic

What we can learn from magicians about managing risk

Meghan McDonough
Member exclusive by Meghan McDonough in New York City

Good magic feels like it’s all up to chance—the right card happens to be in the right place at the right time. All of that is, of course, an illusion, achieved through hours and hours of practice.

Rachel Wax works in fashion by day and magic by night at The McKittrick Hotel in New York. In this second episode of our member-exclusive show RISK, she tells us that the biggest risk most magicians face is not messing up a single trick, but rather losing control of the audience. And she has a secret weapon to protect herself.

In the first episode, we learned how to better measure risk. Once you know what you’re up against, you can protect yourself. That’s risk management. We can all create safety nets for ourselves at the outset so that when the worst happens, we’re covered.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in