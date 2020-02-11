Dark money group uses visions of Soviet Union to attack Bernie Sanders on Facebook

From our Obsession

New ads paid for by a dark-money group shown to Facebook users in New Hampshire are trying to dissuade voters from voting for Bernie Sanders by scaring them with visions of socialism and the Soviet Union.

One ad declares: “The Soviet Union already tried Bernie’s vision: it failed” with a video of Sanders declaring himself a socialist and predicting “some job loss” as a result of his proposed healthcare plan.

Another, featuring a road sign emblazoned with “Socialism, next exit” says: “Radicals already took over one party. Don’t let it happen to another. On Tuesday join us in voting for a candidate who will work to unify America.”

They denigrate Bernie Sanders, but don’t make clear a preference among the other candidates. Online research by Quartz found no publicly available information about who is behind the ad, other than the name of the organization, “Center Action Now.” The Facebook page for the organization was launched on Feb. 5, and the internet domain for the organization was created on Jan. 31. The group shares a Washington, D.C. address with an anti-Trump political strategy firm run by a self-described “apostate Republican.”

Some of the ads link to a voter-registration website, iwillvote.com, which is paid for by the Democratic National Committee.

Center Action Now’s website declares that the “center most hold” and that the organization “is committed to rebuilding the political center and uniting all Americans around shared values and a pragmatic approach to policy and politics,” the “About” section says. “We activate like-minded Americans to participate in politics in a strategic fashion rather than ceding the arena to those on the extremes,” it adds (emphasis ours).

Center Action Now did not respond to an email, Facebook message, or phone call. The Center Action Now website says it is a 501(c)4, a type of not-for-profit organization that is allowed to spend on politics but doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The cloaked nature of such organizations has led to this kind of spending being called “dark money.”

The “Bernie’s Vision” ad was only shown to New Hampshire residents over age 35, according to Facebook’s ad library. Sanders’ support is concentrated among younger voters, polls have shown. Center Action Now’s funders spent at least $5,800 on this ad, showing it to at least 85,000 people.

Another ad, which simply urges viewers to vote—with a picture of a mustachioed older man voter wearing a “Keep America Great” hat, captioned “He’s voting, are you?”—was shown to people of all ages. It’s unclear if this ad was shown to any Democrats in New Hampshire—or just to a subset of people who are likely to support someone other than Sanders, specified in Facebook’s advertising dashboard by where they live, their interests or voter data obtained from some third-party source. While Facebook discloses some information about who is shown ads, it doesn’t disclose advertisers’ choices.

It’s likely that the get-out-the-vote ad above was less precisely targeted or attracted more clicks than “Bernie’s Vision,” since it reached more people for less money than the anti-Bernie ad.