How businesses are building an industry using your DNA

Member exclusive by Dasia Moore for Gene reading

Mail-order DNA tests might already be past their peak. AncestryDNA and 23andMe began the year by laying off around 100 employees each. But that doesn’t mean the genetics boom is over. Seed and venture capital investors have poured more than $6 billion into genetics startups since 2000, and the stream of capital isn’t likely to end anytime soon as new technologies, including the ability to edit genes, emerge.

Quartz’s latest presentation walks you through the industry built from your DNA—from the explosion of direct-to-consumer (DTC) DNA tests to the growing business of gene editing. We dig into the ethical concerns that weigh on consumers and investors even as they crave the next big thing in the business of DNA.

