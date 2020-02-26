How to deal with uncertainty like a poker champion

Annie Duke beat 234 players in the World Series of Poker, mothered four children, and won one televised championship in rock-paper-scissors. She’s comfortable with uncertainty and wrote a whole book about how poker taught her to deal with it.

But in the final episode of our member-exclusive show RISK, we’re more interested in where her career started 30 years ago– and with what.

When Annie was still in grad school studying psychology, she flew to Las Vegas with her brother Howard. He was already pursuing his professional poker career, and she wanted to dabble. So Howard scribbled a list of hands on a napkin that, if dealt, Annie should play.