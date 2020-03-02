A guide to staying competitive in the workforce

In the modern workforce, learning has become everyone’s job. Workers are increasingly expected to spend time mastering how to use technology to do their jobs better.

At the same time, technological skills must be updated faster than before. Automation and AI are poised to transform or eliminate as many as 375 million jobs worldwide.

Technology training holds enormous promise for helping people navigate the tectonic forces reshaping the world of work. But for many, the idea of going back to school in the current context can be overwhelming. We’ve assembled some of the best resources to help.